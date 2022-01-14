Margaret “Margie” Stiernagle, of Inalåhan, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will  take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Guam Memorial Park.

