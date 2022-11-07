Margarita “Margaret"/"Nina” Blas Salas, Familian Dero/ Baluyok, of Maina, died Nov. 4 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m from Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday and will end Nov. 12. at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Viewing and last respects will be from 9, 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina. Private Cremation will follow after mass.
Margarita Blas Salas
