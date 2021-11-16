Margarita Boisek, also known as “Orib,” of Ordot-Chalan Pago, died on Nov. 3 at the age of 76. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

