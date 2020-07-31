Margarita Cruz Chapman, also known as "Tapuang/Andai," died July 26 at the age of 68. Mass and rosary are being prayed at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, with Mass at 5:30 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. rosary. Rosary is also being prayed at 7 p.m. at 334 Chalan Keratan, Astumbo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8 at Victory Chapel in Yigo. Burial service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

