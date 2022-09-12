Margarita “Deda"/ "Deda Mom” Cruz Duenas, of Malojloj, died September 7 at the age of 65. Mass of intention is being offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inaråjan. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. September 17 at #241 Fangualuan Way, Malojloj. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by interment at Inarajan Cemetery.

