Margarita DLG Camacho Sablan, also known as “Lily," of Dededo, died Aug. 15 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo as follows: 7 a.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masses will end on Aug. 26. Last respects will be held from 9 -11:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries