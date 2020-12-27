Margarita "Maggie" Ilo Iguel, of Bismarck, North Dakota, and formerly of Tanapag, Saipan, died on Nov. 6 at the age of 62. Last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

