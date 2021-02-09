Margarita "Margaritan CHino" Losongco Flores, of Dededo, died Jan. 27 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb.  12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

