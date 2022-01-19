Margarita “Etang” Martinez Garrido, familian Clemente/Mafongfong/Emo, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights: 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patient who survived rape as a child accuses Guam doctor of sexual assault
- Southern High School student injured in fight, sent to hospital
- Sky Zone bounces out of Agana Shopping Center
- UPDATE: Gun found near motorcycle involved in Saturday morning crash; police have reopened roads
- Community on the lookout for fruit thieves
- No tsunami warning for Guam, FSM following eruption of underwater volcano in Tonga
- Complaint: Man robbed driver who gave him a ride
- Police find gun at crash site
- Juan Mendiola gets 25 years for manslaughter: ‘I was just defending myself’
- AWA group releases footage allegedly depicting Agriculture commodity inspector taking part in cockfighting, calls on review
Images
Videos
Through mayors' offices and Neighborhood Watch groups, we've heard homeowners and other property owners voice frustration that fruit trees an… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
I’ve never been a fan of the current pope. Read more
- Jon Fernandez
An open letter to Guam Department of Education students and parents. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In