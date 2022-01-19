Margarita “Etang” Martinez Garrido, familian Clemente/Mafongfong/Emo, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights: 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

