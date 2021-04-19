Margarita Mesa Concepcion, familian Tenbat/Kiliu’us, of Yigo, died April 14 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. May 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

