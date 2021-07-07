Margot Margareta Iriarte, also known as “Marge," of Yona, died June 30 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. July 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

