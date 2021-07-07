Margot Margareta Iriarte, also known as “Marge," of Yona, died June 30 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. July 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officer being investigated in fatal Tamuning shooting
- 'My dad was shot'
- Verification of residency required to apply for 'All RISE' financial aid
- Manila-bound flight returns to Guam shortly after takeoff
- BREAKING: Guam police responding to shooting
- RISE Act guidance expected this week
- GPD: Captain under investigation after gun goes off accidentally
- Two arrested in Home Depot theft
- Fatal shooting under investigation
- Investigators: Knife found at scene of deadly Tamuning shooting
Images
Videos
Very early in the morning after our July Fourth, and on Independence Day in the U.S. mainland, we at The Guam Daily Post received messages. Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- Dan Ho
I’ve been thinking a lot about some oft-used terms in the open-minded lexicon we call social media, and I’m left slightly perplexed. Read more
- Dr. Annie U. Bordallo
Here we go, right? Another doctor opposed to Bill 112 – the measure to replace Guam's mandatory arbitration for health care providers. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In