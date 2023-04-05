Maria “Mary” A. Mesa, of Mangilao, passed away March 25 at the age of 83. Last respects will be April 14 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
