Maria "Tita"/"Ding" A. Pereira, of Dededo, passed away Sept. 10 at the age of 77. Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 207 Nika Lane, Astumbo Garden, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

