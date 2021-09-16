Maria Andrea "Maan" Nas Lara, of Yigo, died on Sept. 7 at the age of 40. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

