Maria “Tita” Aquino Mundo, of Mangilao, died Oct. 17 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Masses will end on Oct. 25. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

