Maria Arcalas Cordova, also known as “Marie," of Dededo, died Jan. 20, at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
