Maria "Auntie Ru/Ia'' Arriola Encina, familian Arrot, of Mangilao, died Aug. 20 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday), at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. The final Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Aug. 28. A rosary will be prayed at noon, followed by lunch at the family residence at 143-B Pangelinan St. in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

