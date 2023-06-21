Maria Babauta Nauta, of Hågat, passed away June 15 at the age of 96. Rosary is being held at 7:30 p.m nightly via Zoom (https://bit.ly/MariaBNauta). Rosaries will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 21 and June 22, at her residence: 146 N. Eugenio Street, Hågat. Mass will be held at 5 p.m. June 24 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat, followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the residence. Last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. June 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens Chapel, Windward Hills, followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Private cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

