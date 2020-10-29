Maria Bamba Duenas Leon Guerrero, also known as “Kit,” of Toto, died Oct. 26 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery, Anigua. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

