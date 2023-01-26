Maria "Lia" Barcinas Reyes, of Malesso', died Jan. 19 at the age of 69. Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6:30 p.m. on the ninth night, Jan. 27. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 followed by a Memorial service from 11:30 p.m. - noon at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
