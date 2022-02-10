Maria C. Kamtin Taeza, of Dededo, died Feb. 6 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

