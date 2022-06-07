Maria “Mama Tom” Camacho Gumataotao Tom, of Maina, died June 2 at the age of 75. Nightly rosary is being held at 6:30 p.m. at the family residence: 281 Chalan Palayso, Maina. Last respects are from 9 a.m. to noon June 15 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtna. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Load entries