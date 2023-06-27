Maria “Mary” Camacho, of Yigo, passed away June 12 at the age of 95. A 40-day Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. July 21 at 143 Dulas Loop, Yigo. Last respects  will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

