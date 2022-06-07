Maria "Cyl" Cecilia Miranda Reyes, of Dededo, died May 21 at the age of 45. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Funeral services will take place at La Pieta Memorial Chapel in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines.
