Maria "Cyl" Cecilia Miranda Reyes, of Dededo, died May 21 at the age of 45. Rosary is prayed on weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and on weekends at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last day of rosary is May 29. Funeral will take place at La Pieta Memorial Chapel in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines.

