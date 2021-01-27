Maria Cepeda Ignacio, also known as "Mary" or "Tita," familian Cocora/Suja, of Barrigada, died Jan. 22 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is offered at San Vicente Church in Barrigada: 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. Mass on Saturday; 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

