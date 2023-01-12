Maria Concepcion Tedpahago Diaz, Familian Malet yan Manaiti, resident of Murrieta, CA, and originally from Talo'fo'fo, died Dec. 9 at the age of 79. Memorial services were held Jan. 9 at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Murrieta, CA followed by interment services at the Riverside National Veteran’s Cemetery with late husband Anthony Thomas Manibusan Diaz.

