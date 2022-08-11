Maria Consolacion Gardon Sioco, of Machanao, died August 8 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 150 Chalan Tan Margarita St. Machanao Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid on August 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. August 16 at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

