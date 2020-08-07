Maria Crisostomo Pablo, also known as "Tita/Lia," familian Bejong/Sarasa, of Sinajana, died Aug. 4 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana with the following schedule: 5 p.m. Mass Saturday; 6:30 a.m./8:30 a.m./10 a.m. Mass Sunday; 7 p.m. Mass Monday. No Mass Tuesday to Friday. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

