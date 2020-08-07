Maria Crisostomo Pablo, also known as "Tita/Lia," familian Bejong/Sarasa, of Sinajana, died Aug. 4 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana with the following schedule: 5 p.m. Mass Saturday; 6:30 a.m./8:30 a.m./10 a.m. Mass Sunday; 7 p.m. Mass Monday. No Mass Tuesday to Friday. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Clearly, many Guam residents have become more confident about resuming their daily lives after having curtailed movement in public for months.
The deadline to register to vote on Guam is Aug. 19. While the primary election is pretty boring this year, please register to vote anyway.
What are the right numbers? Are the numbers acceptable and worthy? The community is asking about our island's financial status.
