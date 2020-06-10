Maria Cruz Artida Lee, also known as “Mary," familian Gudgohu/Labong, of Agat, died May 29 at the age of 80. A private memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, June 15, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

