Maria “Mariquita”/“Kita” Cruz Concepcion, Familian “Ge’Ge” / “Kasaru” of Malojloj – Inarajan, died on Oct. 26 at the age of 94. Viewing will be held from 3:30 - 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 7 - 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

