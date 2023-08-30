Maria “Mary” Cruz Ignacio, of Barrigada, passed away Aug. 22 at the age of 73. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 6 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Maria Cruz Ignacio
