Maria “Marinkin” Cruz Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, and formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Oct. 30 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 8, 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Maria Cruz Leon Guerrero
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman's body found near Two Lovers Point
- Woman charged with throwing rock at car
- GPD: Driver flees scene, leaves behind flipped car, injured man
- Brothers accused of burning child, reopening wounds
- Air Force deploys warplanes to Guam, Indo-Pacific region
- Mom alleges man molested daughter
- Supporters rally for gubernatorial teams
- Woman accused of punching, slapping child
- Jury finds Jojo Garcia not guilty
- Man suspected of assaulting teen girl
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
In other words
- Mary Camacho Torres
In the summer of 1858, Abraham Lincoln stood before his state convention and warned, "a house divided against itself cannot stand." The apt re… Read moreThe danger of an island divided
- Chang Tzi-chin
The world has embarked on the transition to net-zero emissions. The innovative approaches to international cooperation highlighted in the Pari… Read moreNet-zero emissions are taking shape
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In