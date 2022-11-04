Maria “Marinkin” Cruz Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, and formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Oct. 30 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 8, 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

