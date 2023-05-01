Maria "Pumpkin"/"Auntie Mia" Cruz Salalila, of Dededo, passed away April 22 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon May 13 followed by Memorial service at 12:20 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, Dededo. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

