Maria D. Lujan

Maria “Lia” D. Lujan “Familian Dondo giya Hagat”, died September 24 at t the age of 88 years. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday-Sunday until October 2 Lower Level, Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8- 11 a.m. October 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will held at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church upper level. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti.

