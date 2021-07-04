Maria Delores Garcia Lizama, of Sinajana, died on June 14 at the age of 95. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on July 12 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
