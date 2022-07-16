Maria “Titang"/"Lia” Duenas Dela Cruz Muña, of Mangilao, died July 10 at the age of 54. Rosary is being said via Zoom Livestream at noon (ID: 8144391769 / Passcode: #teammarie). Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays excluding Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8 a.m. July 25 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

