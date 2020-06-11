Maria "Tita" Flores Fejeran,  of Asan, familian Katson/Capilii/Cabesa, died on June 6 at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held, June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti.

