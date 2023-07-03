Maria "Marikita" Flores Pascua, of Yigo, passed away June 29 at the age of 86. Rosary will be prayed nightly at 5:20 p.m. followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Following Mass, refreshments will be served at the residence of Manuel & Filomena Pascua. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Maria Flores Pascua
