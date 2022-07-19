Maria “Kit” Jesusa Munoz Cura, of Yigo, died July 14 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. daily until July 22 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

