Maria Leon Guerrero Pangelinan, also known as “Tita," Familian Lubaños, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, and formerly of Leyang, Barrigada, died May 27 at the age of 77. A private family funeral service will be held June 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantined traveler tests positive for COVID-19
- $8.4M in 2019 tax refunds to be mailed
- Son of Micronesia graduates from Naval Academy
- Expecting unemployment money? Consider opening a bank account
- Pig hunting derby will help feed families
- Guam shoppers form long lines as Ross reopens
- Complaint: Woman met man on dating app, stole his car
- Tent hospital will be moved to Naval Base Guam
- 'No kid should have to live like that'
- Police save kids found starving, living in feces
Images
Videos
On Wednesday, during the governor's most recent press briefing, The Guam Daily Post asked why the government of Guam's COVID-19 testing hasn't… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
When William Faulkner received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1950, he gave a fairly brief banquet speech. One of my favorite quotes from t… Read more
- By Terrina L. Long
Editor's note: Terrina Long is the 2020 Census of Guam adviser. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In