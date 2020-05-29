Maria Leon Guerrero Pangelinan, also known as “Tita," Familian Lubaños, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, and formerly of Leyang, Barrigada, died May 27 at the age of 77. A private family funeral service will be held June 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

