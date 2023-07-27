Maria “Lou” Lourdes R. Mariano, of Mangilao, passed away July 25 at the age of 70. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (excluding Thursday), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday until August 4 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. August 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

