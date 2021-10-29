Maria Luz Baluyot Guzman, of Barrigada Heights, died on Oct. 24 at the age of 89. Private services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Diego Catholic Church, Tumon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

