Maria "Lia"/"Auntie Mary" Mesa Babauta, of Hågat, passed away July 28 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention will he held at 7 p.m. at 228 Tomas Rivera/San Francisco Street, Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

