Maria “Doll” Mafnas Camacho, of Agana Heights, passed away July 7 at the age of 72 years. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Funeral Park.

Load entries