Maria "Kit"/"Mama Tita" Munoz Baza, of Washington State, formerly of Yona, died on Feb. 11. Final Viewing will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. March 21 at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada, follow by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

