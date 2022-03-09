Maria "Kit"/"Mama Tita" Munoz Baza, of Washington State, formerly of Yona, died on Feb. 11. Final Viewing will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. March 21 at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada, follow by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Maria Munoz Baza
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We need to punish these people': Skateboarders injured in video-recorded attack
- Feds find drugs, gun during capture of fugitives
- Teen arrested in Maite murder
- Sailors enjoy liberty; one with Guam roots visits island for first time
- Man found in pool of blood in Maite
- 5 arrested in rash for armed robberies
- Spearfisherman arrested in Tumon Bay; 29 reef fish confiscated
- GPD dispatcher arrested last year appeals suspension
- Two more men arrested in skate park riot
- Police arrest fourth and fifth suspects in skate park riot
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
I wrote a month ago that I started a teaching job in a new district. I honestly believed that I would stay at my previous school longer than t… Read more
- Dr. John Taitano
March is Diabetes Month on Guam and diabetes has ravaged the health and economy of our island home and we, as a community, must do all that we… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In