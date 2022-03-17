Maria "Nonie" Nonelona Espada Custodio, of Hågat, died March 13 at the age of 92. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. from March 17-22 at 119 Umang Road, Hågat. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 1 at  119 Umang Road, Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

