Maria "Nonie" Nonelona Espada Custodio, of Hågat, died March 13 at the age of 92. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. from March 17-22 at 119 Umang Road, Hågat. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 1 at 119 Umang Road, Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Applications for $300 gas money to open next week
- Man who got 'scared,' left fatal crash site charged
- GPD arrests officer trainee after man files counter-complaint
- GPD investigating death of child
- Japan-based Onward Holdings exiting Guam hotel business
- UPDATE: Officials have identified suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; name not yet released
- Traffic stop results in arrest of couple on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs
- School burglary suspect fled but dropped his ID, captured
- Potential candidates for 15 senatorial seats exceed 30
- Man arrested following reported grass fire
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
In the last 20-plus years working with the Post or the Guam Marianas Variety, I have a fan base on Guam. Members of the public talk to me all … Read more
- +2
- Tim Rohr
It appears the judge has “had it” in what continues to appear to be a cat and mouse game – if not a real-life Tom and Jerry cartoon – in the c… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In