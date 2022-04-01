Maria "Nonie" Nonelona Espada Custodio, of Hågat, died March 13 at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 1 at 119 Umang Road, Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.

