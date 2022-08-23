Maria "Mae"/"Saina" P. White, of Mangilao, died Aug. 8 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Church, Mongmong. Viewing and last respects may be paid Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Church, Mongmong. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

