Maria Pablo Sahagon

Maria “Tita” Pablo Sahagon of Agat, died on June 29 at the age of 90. Nightly rosaries are held at 7 p.m. at her residence and via Zoom, they will end on July 7. Mass of Intention is at Mount Carmel Church in Agat until July 16 as follows: 7 a.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Windward Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. July 17 at Mount Carmel Church, Agat. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

